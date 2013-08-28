Detroit Teachers Moonlight As ‘Sugar Babies’ To Offset Wage Cuts

DETROIT (WWJ) – It’s back-to-school season and many Detroit teachers are struggling in the wake of budget cuts and overcrowded classrooms.

According to the National School Supply and Equipment Association, the average teacher spent at least $485 on school supplies for their classroom last year.

So, what are some Detroit women doing to offset their struggles in the classroom? Well, they’re becoming “sugar babies” of course — seeking financial assistance from wealthy men online.

In the Detroit School District alone, more than 200 teachers are moonlighting as sugar babies to offset wage cuts and job losses, according to dating website SeekingArrangement.com. How do they know? The website tallied up all the females registered in Detroit who list “teacher” as their occupation.

Brandon Wade, the website’s founder and CEO, said the average public school teacher registered on the site is between the ages of 28- and 33-years-old, and asks for approximately $3,000 a month in financial assistance from her sugar daddy.

“You can’t expect a teacher to accept less pay for more work than their peers, and then reach into their pockets to fund your child’s classroom,” Wade said in a statement. “But that’s what’s happening. If those are the expectations and pressures we are putting on our teachers in America, than they can’t possibly be judged for whatever extracurricular activities they choose to pursue to stay afloat.”

While the number of Detroit school teachers registered on the website might be shocking to some, it’s actually less than the national average. Wade said the Philadelphia City School District has the highest number of teachers registered on the website at 674, followed by Miami-Dade School District with 507.

“A successful man wants an educated woman by his side, and for this reason, a young, attractive teacher can be a valuable commodity,” Wade said.

Teachers aren’t the only locals trying to find a sugar daddy online. Wade said a majority of the females registered on his website are college students. Earlier this year, Michigan State University made the website’s list of colleges with the most sugar babies.

In case you were wondering, the website describes a modern sugar daddy as a successful and generous man who is willing to pamper and offer financial help or gifts to a young person in return for friendship and companionship. A “goal seeking sugar baby” is described on the website as a girl who “know(s) you deserve to date someone who will pamper you, empower you, and help you mentally, emotionally and financially.”