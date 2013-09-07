Local Group Expects Heavy Influx Of Refugees From Middle East

September 7, 2013 9:44 AM By Beth Fisher
Filed Under: Arab American Chaldean Council, Fakhouri, middle east, Refugees, Syria

DETROIT (WWJ) – Metro Detroit is already dealing with hundreds of refugees from the Middle East, and that number is expected to grow with the civil war in Syria.

The President & CEO of the Arab American and Chaldean Council in metro Detroit, Dr. Haifa Fakhouri, says they need financial help.

“I would really urge the people just to contribute and to support its mission, to help the refugees coming from the Middle East and our residents to be concerned about the consequences of such an attack,” Fakhouri said.

Fakhouri says the refugees need housing, jobs, and schools for their kids to attend.

“I cannot imagine the additional number will come here seeking settlement and definitely they need housing . They need employment. They need schooling for their kids, shelter, etc. so we have limited resources and I’m really concerned about the future influx of refugees coming to this area,” she added.

If you’d like to donate,click on HERE.

More from Beth Fisher
Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To Get A Hot Toddy
Best Sledding Hills

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia