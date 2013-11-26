Anita Evans, 12-years-old, was last seen on Detroit's west side Nov. 12. (Credit: Police Handout Photo)
DETROIT (WWJ) – A 12-year old girl who disappeared on the city’s west side has been found.
Detroit police said Anita Evans was located late Tuesday morning. She is back home and OK.
Anita Evans went missing on Tuesday, Nov. 12 in the 4000 block of Fourth Street, near the Lodge Freeway and Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard. Family members told police Anita said she was going to the store around 4:30 p.m.