CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you [...]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market [...]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: [...]

Warren Man To Be Charged With First Degree Murder In Wife’s Strangulation

July 2, 2014 4:09 PM
Filed Under: Kimberly Dejohn, Loyd DeJohn, missing woman, murder, strangulation, Warren
Loyd DeJohn, Booking photo. (credit: Warren Police Department)

Loyd DeJohn, Booking photo. (credit: Warren Police Department)

WARREN (WWJ) – A Warren man will be charged with first degree murder in connection with the death of his wife, whose body was found in a shallow grave in northern Michigan.

Loyd DeJohn, 46, was facing a charge of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder — but Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith said Wednesday he’ll amend the charges to include one count of first degree murder, premeditated — a mandatory life felony.

Smith said he will also add one count of disinterment and mutilation of a dead body, and one count of aggravated domestic violence.

Kimberly Ann Dejohn (Handout photo, courtesy Warren police)

Kimberly Ann Dejohn (Handout photo, courtesy Warren police)

This will be the second time the charges are amended.

Kimberly DeJohn, 51, disappeared in early May; and — after police found evidence of a struggle at couple’s Warren home — Loyd DeJohn was arrested on a domestic violence charge.

Around a month after she was first reported missing, a tip led police to where Kimberly DeJohn’s remains were discovered buried on a foreclosed property Koehler Township, Cheboygan County.

The Macomb County Medical Examiner ruled the death a homicide by strangulation.

“Warren Police never gave up on this investigation,” said Smith, in a media release.  “They pursued this case all over the state in an effort to bring justice to Kimberly DeJohn and her family.”

Police said Loyd Dejohn admitted to getting into a fight with his wife, but claimed she left the house after the scuffle and never returned.

He remains jailed on a $1 million bond.  His arraignment on the new charges is scheduled for Thursday morning in 37th District Court in Warren.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Nightmare Cruisers (@NightmareCruise) says:
    March 29, 2017 at 3:46 pm

    Tune in to “Scene of the Crime with Tony Harris” on the Investigation Discovery channel, April 16. The episode titled “Hearses and Lies” will feature the Dejohn’s story.

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia