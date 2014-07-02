Warren Man To Be Charged With First Degree Murder In Wife’s Strangulation

WARREN (WWJ) – A Warren man will be charged with first degree murder in connection with the death of his wife, whose body was found in a shallow grave in northern Michigan.
Loyd DeJohn, 46, was facing a charge of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder — but Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith said Wednesday he’ll amend the charges to include one count of first degree murder, premeditated — a mandatory life felony.
Smith said he will also add one count of disinterment and mutilation of a dead body, and one count of aggravated domestic violence.
This will be the second time the charges are amended.
Kimberly DeJohn, 51, disappeared in early May; and — after police found evidence of a struggle at couple’s Warren home — Loyd DeJohn was arrested on a domestic violence charge.
Around a month after she was first reported missing, a tip led police to where Kimberly DeJohn’s remains were discovered buried on a foreclosed property Koehler Township, Cheboygan County.
The Macomb County Medical Examiner ruled the death a homicide by strangulation.
“Warren Police never gave up on this investigation,” said Smith, in a media release. “They pursued this case all over the state in an effort to bring justice to Kimberly DeJohn and her family.”
Police said Loyd Dejohn admitted to getting into a fight with his wife, but claimed she left the house after the scuffle and never returned.
He remains jailed on a $1 million bond. His arraignment on the new charges is scheduled for Thursday morning in 37th District Court in Warren.
Tune in to “Scene of the Crime with Tony Harris” on the Investigation Discovery channel, April 16. The episode titled “Hearses and Lies” will feature the Dejohn’s story.