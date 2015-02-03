Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie Kelly Rohrbach Is The Next Big Thing [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc
Let me take a moment to toot my own horn: I think I have pretty good taste in women and can usually notice before a woman gets insanely famous.
I’m a kingmaker of sorts.
I interviewed Kate Upton before she became big time and was on the cover of Sports Illustrated. I uploaded the video three years ago. Granted I was about as nervous as I have ever been, but I did get to speak with her.
Charlotte McKinney took over the Internet last week with her Carl’s Jr. commercial. I originally posted about her May 28th of last year.
Now with track record on this Tuesday morning, I am proud to bring to you a person I think is going to be bigger than Kate Upton, bigger than Charlotte McKinney. She’s Sports Illustrated swimsuit rookie Kelly Rohrbach.
To make Kelly even hotter, she played golf for Georgetown. Of course I think golfing makes a woman hotter.
Rohrbach has acted in “Two in a Half Men” and “Wilt.”
Her Twitter account only has 17,000 followers. I think we can help that out fellas! Look at some of the pics she posts.
Now I bring you to her Instagram account.
Personally I think she is hotter than Upton and McKinney combined. Do you agree?