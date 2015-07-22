Filed Under:Ingham County Sheriff, John Kelsey

MASON, Mich. (AP) – A man convicted in the death of an Ingham County sheriff’s deputy who crashed while chasing an SUV has been sentenced to 20 to 45 years in prison.

The Lansing State Journal reports 35-year-old John Kelsey of Stockbridge on Wednesday learned his punishment. He was earlier convicted of first-degree fleeing police and driving on a suspended or revoked license.

Kelsey’s defense lawyer had argued there wasn’t video or photo evidence showing his client driving the SUV.

Authorities say an officer in an unmarked sheriff’s car began chasing the SUV Dec. 7 after Kelsey failed to stop.

They say Deputy Grant Whitaker took over as lead pursuer in his marked vehicle when he lost control and crashed near Stockbridge, about 40 miles southeast of Lansing. The SUV hasn’t been found.

 

  1. Ken Franks says:
    December 10, 2017 at 6:08 pm

    Glad to hear this. This punk knew he was “jailbait” and would do anything to escape.
    Dead policeman…20 yrs. or more. Punk.

