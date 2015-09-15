Grosse Pointe Farms Man Found Drunk In Ditch Faces 7th OWI Charge

Jonathon Alhakim (credit: Macomb County Sheriff's Office)

ROMEO (WWJ) – A Grosse Pointe Farms man is behind bars after authorities say he was caught driving drunk for the seventh time.

Macomb County Sheriff’s deputies found 47-year old Jonathon Alhakim behind the wheel of a Ford Super Duty pickup truck in a ditch near 27 Mile and Teller roads in Ray Township, near Romeo, Saturday night.

Sheriff’s officials say Alhakim, who’d had his license suspended due to previous offenses, failed a field sobriety test and was taken to the Macomb County Jail where he blew a .25 on a breathalyzer test.

That’s three times the legal limit.

Alhakim was arraigned via video in 42nd District Court in Romeo Monday on charges of operating while impaired, driving with a suspended license and having open intoxicants in a motor vehicle.

Bond was set at $25,000 cash.

Michigan Department of Corrections records show Alhakim, who remained jailed Tuesday, had previously served jail time for drunk driving. He was sentenced to a maximal of three years in February of 2012 and was released in April of this year.

Sheriff’s officials say Alhakim has a total of six previous OWI convictions as well as several driver’s license suspensions and revocations.

Alhakim is due back in court for a hearing on Tuesday, Sept. 22.

  1. Bob Hines says:
    September 15, 2017 at 8:10 am

    And he is back on the streets again, One of these days he will kill someone kid. And these ass-hole just keep letting him out.

