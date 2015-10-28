Mike Valenti’s Life Is Changed After Watching ‘The New Dance Show’ [VIDEO]

By: Evan Jankens

@kingofthekc

There aren’t many things that will make everyone around you laugh, but Mike Valenti might have found the one video will certainly get you to smile.

While browsing around online Mike found what now might be his favorite YouTube show: ‘The New Dance Show’.

Below are some of Valenti’s quotes about the show.

Valenti: “One of the great disappointments of my life happened today about 1:50.”

Foster: “It was a disappointment?”

Valenti: “You knew there was something out there that would just open my eyes that would bring a level of joy to me you rarely see out of me.”

“I don’t know if you’re familiar with a television show from days gone by, perhaps the late 80’s to the early 90’s time frame.”

“Terry clued me in on a program called ‘The New Dance Show’ and a television legend R.J Watkins.”

“What Terry put on my computer screen today was exquisite. It was basically a far inferior version of ‘Soul Train’. The dancing looked like it was film at a churches recreation center, the outfits, the violent cut screens, the lack of editing, the lack of bras —and just people just dancing the day away.”

The new dance show started in 1975 and ran until 1987.

The video at the top of the page is one of the commercials that would air during the show, for Watts Club Mozambique.