Police: Woman Attacked While Jogging On Hines Park Bike Path

LIVONIA (WWJ) – Livonia police are looking for a man who tried to rape a woman while she was out jogging in Hines Park over Labor Day weekend.

According to investigators, the 28-year old victim was headed east on the Edward Hines Drive bicycle path, west of Levan, at around 7:30 p.m. Sunday when a man grabbed her by the neck, hit her in the face and began dragging her into the woods toward the Rouge River.

While she struggled, the man allegedly tried to take the woman’s clothes off, telling her he wanted to have sex — but the woman was able to fight him off. She flagged down a passing motorist and used his phone to call 911 while the suspect fled on foot, headed east, police said.

Officers rushed to the scene but weren’t able to find the suspect.

He’s described as black male, around 28 to 30 years old and 180 lbs., clean-shaven, with dark hair and a muscular build. He was wearing a tight-fitting black or gray compression-style shirt and dark-colored cargo shorts.

The man who stopped to help the victim posted about the incident on Instagram, saying: “I myself have daughters and would never want them to experience the shear trauma she went through! I’m just glad I was there to help! Never put your guard down! And thankfully she is ok!”

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Livonia police at 734-466-2470.