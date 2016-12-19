Slumping Pistons Routed By Bulls, 113-82

JOHN JACKSON

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Jimmy Butler scored 19 points, Rajon Rondo had 10 points, 14 assists and eight rebounds, and the Chicago Bulls beat the Detroit Pistons 113-82 on Monday night to snap a three-game losing streak.

Taj Gibson added 16 points, Robin Lopez had 14 and Dwyane Wade, Doug McDermott and Nikola Mirotic had 13 apiece for Chicago, which had lost six of eight.

Jon Leuer scored 16 points for the Pistons, who have dropped three straight and four of five.

After scoring just 69 points in a 26-point loss on Friday, the Bulls busted out for 69 points in the first two quarters, their best for any half this season.

Chicago, which entered tied for sixth-worst in the NBA with a .436 field-goal percentage, made 17 of 21 shots (81 percent) in taking a 35-19 lead at the end of the first quarter.

The Bulls had 15 assists on their 17 first-half field goals, with Rondo (seven) and Butler (six) leading the way.

The Bulls still were shooting a blistering 72.7 percent at halftime — they led 69-34 — and even managed to knock down 4 of 6 3-pointers, which had been a problem during their recent struggles.

The lead was 97-63 entering the fourth quarter, and the Pistons offered little resistance from there. None of the Chicago starters played in the fourth.

TIP-INS

Pistons: They held a players-only meeting following Saturday’s 15-point home loss to Indiana, but coach Stan Van Gundy didn’t seem to place much significance on it. “I mean, if they feel the need to communicate, I think that’s great,” he said before the game. “But it comes down to what’s going on on the court. The way you’re really going to inspire your teammates is to go out and set an example and play very well.”

Bulls: After not playing the previous two games (both coach’s decisions), Mirotic entered the game with 3:39 left in the first quarter. He hit his first three shots, including a 3-pointer, and finished with 10 points in 12 first-half minutes.

UP NEXT

Pistons: Host Memphis on Wednesday night.

Bulls: Conclude a three-game homestand against Washington on Wednesday night.

