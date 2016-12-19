WINTER WEATHER INFORMATION:  Real-Time Traffic | Forecast, Radar| School Closings

Young Red Wings Fan Steals The Show Against Anaheim [VIDEO]

December 19, 2016 1:19 PM
Filed Under: Detroit Red Wings

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc

The Red Wings topped the Anaheim Ducks this past Saturday 6-4, but that’s not what the fans were talking about after the game.

A young fan named Mason was shown on the video board during the third period — And the fans fell in love with him.

When the camera man tried to show another fan the crowd booed trying to get Mason back on the big screen and that’s  what happened. They showed Mason and the crowd once again cheered and that went on for a minute.

According to NHL.com:

Mason was named the game’s honorary first star, and the exchange has made him a star across the internet. With a face and personality like that, he may have a future in that whole being adorable thing.

The Red Wings might want to think about inviting Mason to the rest of their home games this year.

