Best Bars In Detroit To Ring In 2017

By Lori Melton New Year’s Eve is a great time to celebrate (or in some cases, shake off) experiences of the past year and look forward to all the possibilities the new year will bring. If you’re tired of sitting at home watching Ryan Seacrest host the Ball Drop in Times Square, there are plenty of places you can go to mingle with the crowd and have some fun. Some fantastic New Year’s Eve parties are happening across the Greater Detroit area this year. Here are five of the best cocktail joints in Motown to ring in 2017.

Detroit City Distillery

Historic Eastern Market

2462 Riopelle

Detroit, MI 48207

(313) 338-3760

www.detroitcitydistillery.com Historic Eastern Market2462 RiopelleDetroit, MI 48207(313) 338-3760 Located in Detroit’s Eastern Market, Detroit City Distillery creates small batch artisanal whiskey, gin and vodka from ingredients sourced from local farms near its distillery and tasting room. They serve a variety of signature cocktails such as the Trainwreck, which contains a blend of Gilded Age Vodka, cherry and lemon soda. There is no cover for their New Year’s Eve party which features a DJ, dancing, a pop-up dinner menu and a champagne toast at midnight.

Firebird Tavern

419 Monroe Ave.

Detroit, MI 48226

(313) 782-4189

www.firebirdtavern.com 419 Monroe Ave.Detroit, MI 48226(313) 782-4189 Greektown’s upscale tavern is a Detroit gameday go-to destination. They will be open on New Year’s Eve from 2 pm – 2am with a normal operating food and cocktail menu. Equipped with multiple flat-screen TVS, the two-story, three bar, 300 plus-capacity local tavern makes a great place to watch the Times Square Ball Drop in a lively, festive atmosphere that will also feature a live DJ and dancing.

Baker’s Keyboard Lounge

20510 Livernois Ave.

Detroit, MI 48221

(313) 345-6300

www.theofficialbakerskeyboardlounge.com 20510 Livernois Ave.Detroit, MI 48221(313) 345-6300 Touted as "The World's Oldest Jazz Club," legendary jazz artists including Nat "King" Cole, Ella Fitzgerald, Miles Davis, Cab Calloway and more have played at this certified Michigan Historic Site. Baker's signature piano-shaped bar makes a distinct décor statement and the club is also noted for its long history of presenting local and major jazz acts in an intimate 99-seating capacity atmosphere. Baker's New Year's Eve party features award-winning Detroit crossover jazz band 313. Tickets are $60 per couple and $35 per single. Show times are 7:30 an 10 p.m. and Baker's will be open until 3 a.m. Tickets include champagne and party favors. A wide variety of critically-acclaimed soul food is available for additional menu pricing. Reservations are recommended and can be booked by calling the number above.

The Sugar House

2130 Michigan Ave.

Detroit, MI 48216

(313) 962-0123

www.sugarhousedetroit.com/#home 2130 Michigan Ave.Detroit, MI 48216(313) 962-0123 The Sugar House is recognized as one of the best craft cocktail bars in Detroit and the nation. The cocktail menu changes seasonally, featuring an eclectic mix of locally-sourced or in-house made ingredients as well as a wide selection of beer and wine. New Year’s Eve at The Sugar House will be a ticketed event with prices TBD. Some special tastings will be offered at regular opening hours Then they will close and reopen at 9 p.m. for a Chinese New Year-themed NYE event which will include a champagne toast and the unveiling of the new 2017 menu. Tickets sell out fast so stay tuned to The Sugar House website for onsale information.