CBS62[1]
CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
WWJ_950[1]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you [...]
971_TheTicket[1]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market [...]
1270AM[1]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: [...]
WINTER WEATHER INFORMATION:  Real-Time Traffic | Forecast, Radar| School Closings

Best Bars In Detroit To Ring In 2017

December 20, 2016 11:00 AM
Filed Under: best of, Eat See Play, Lori Melton, play
By Lori Melton

New Year’s Eve is a great time to celebrate (or in some cases, shake off) experiences of the past year and look forward to all the possibilities the new year will bring. If you’re tired of sitting at home watching Ryan Seacrest host the Ball Drop in Times Square, there are plenty of places you can go to mingle with the crowd and have some fun. Some fantastic New Year’s Eve parties are happening across the Greater Detroit area this year. Here are five of the best cocktail joints in Motown to ring in 2017.

Detroit City Distillery
Historic Eastern Market
2462 Riopelle
Detroit, MI 48207
(313) 338-3760
www.detroitcitydistillery.com

Located in Detroit’s Eastern Market, Detroit City Distillery creates small batch artisanal whiskey, gin and vodka from ingredients sourced from local farms near its distillery and tasting room. They serve a variety of signature cocktails such as the Trainwreck, which contains a blend of Gilded Age Vodka, cherry and lemon soda. There is no cover for their New Year’s Eve party which features a DJ, dancing, a pop-up dinner menu and a champagne toast at midnight.

Firebird Tavern
419 Monroe Ave.
Detroit, MI 48226
(313) 782-4189
www.firebirdtavern.com

Greektown’s upscale tavern is a Detroit gameday go-to destination. They will be open on New Year’s Eve from 2 pm – 2am with a normal operating food and cocktail menu. Equipped with multiple flat-screen TVS, the two-story, three bar, 300 plus-capacity local tavern makes a great place to watch the Times Square Ball Drop in a lively, festive atmosphere that will also feature a live DJ and dancing.

Baker’s Keyboard Lounge
20510 Livernois Ave.
Detroit, MI 48221
(313) 345-6300
www.theofficialbakerskeyboardlounge.com

Touted as “The World’s Oldest Jazz Club,” legendary jazz artists including Nat “King” Cole, Ella Fitzgerald, Miles Davis, Cab Calloway and more have played at this certified Michigan Historic Site. Baker’s signature piano-shaped bar makes a distinct décor statement and the club is also noted for its long history of presenting local and major jazz acts in an intimate 99-seating capacity atmosphere.

Baker’s New Year’s Eve party features award-winning Detroit crossover jazz band 313. Tickets are $60 per couple and $35 per single. Show times are 7:30 an 10 p.m. and Baker’s will be open until 3 a.m. Tickets include champagne and party favors. A wide variety of critically-acclaimed soul food is available for additional menu pricing. Reservations are recommended and can be booked by calling the number above.

Related: Best Places To See Cover Bands In Metro Detroit

The Sugar House
2130 Michigan Ave.
Detroit, MI 48216
(313) 962-0123
www.sugarhousedetroit.com/#home

The Sugar House is recognized as one of the best craft cocktail bars in Detroit and the nation. The cocktail menu changes seasonally, featuring an eclectic mix of locally-sourced or in-house made ingredients as well as a wide selection of beer and wine. New Year’s Eve at The Sugar House will be a ticketed event with prices TBD. Some special tastings will be offered at regular opening hours Then they will close and reopen at 9 p.m. for a Chinese New Year-themed NYE event which will include a champagne toast and the unveiling of the new 2017 menu. Tickets sell out fast so stay tuned to The Sugar House website for onsale information.

The Fillmore Detroit Resolution Ball
2115 Woodward Ave.
Detroit, MI
(248)543-1000
www.resolutionballdetroit.com

If you’re looking for a big, splashy, New York City-style New Year’s Eve party, The Fillmore Detroit’s annual Resolution Ball is Detroit’s biggest event. DJs, dancers and cirque-style performers will hit the stage. Plus, you can watch the Times Square Ball Drop on six large screens. The Midnight Blowout features a Korbel Countdown Champagne Reception, party favors, balloon drop and a confetti storm. The Midnight Buffet features several food stations serving pizza, coneys, and sliders as well as coffee and a gourmet chocolate buffet.

Doors open at 8 p.m. Tickets range from $85 to $1,700 depending on time of purchase and type of experience you’re looking for. Ticket page touts “plentiful no-line bars” and “plentiful seating.” This event usually sells out. Consult the Resolution Ball website for ticket purchase options.

Related: Best Places To See Local Musicians To Detroit

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Christmas Light Displays
Best Holiday Drink Ideas

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia