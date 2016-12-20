CBS62[1]
WINTER WEATHER INFORMATION:  Real-Time Traffic | Forecast, Radar| School Closings

Driver Rescued After Car Flips Onto Icy Detroit River Near Grosse Ile

December 20, 2016 3:42 PM

GROSSE ILE (WWJ) – Police rescued a motorist just in time after his car overturned onto the iced-over Detroit River Tuesday afternoon.

Grosse Ile police said the man was backing his out of a driveway when it flipped over the seawall landing on its roof near the west side of the island across the way from Trenton’s Elizabeth Park.

A woman who witnessed the accident flagged down police, who then broke through a window to pull the man to safety — just as  frigid water began seeping into the vehicle.

It’s unclear at this time if the man was seriously injured, but he was taken to a local hospital for treatment. No further information was immediately available about the driver.

The car was later towed from the scene. A spokesperson for the U.S. Coast Guard says it was not needed for the recovery.

