Driver Rescued After Car Flips Onto Icy Detroit River Near Grosse Ile

GROSSE ILE (WWJ) – Police rescued a motorist just in time after his car overturned onto the iced-over Detroit River Tuesday afternoon.
Grosse Ile police said the man was backing his out of a driveway when it flipped over the seawall landing on its roof near the west side of the island across the way from Trenton’s Elizabeth Park.
A woman who witnessed the accident flagged down police, who then broke through a window to pull the man to safety — just as frigid water began seeping into the vehicle.
It’s unclear at this time if the man was seriously injured, but he was taken to a local hospital for treatment. No further information was immediately available about the driver.
The car was later towed from the scene. A spokesperson for the U.S. Coast Guard says it was not needed for the recovery.