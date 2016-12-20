WINTER WEATHER INFORMATION:  Real-Time Traffic | Forecast, Radar| School Closings

First Look At The Michigan Air Jordan V [PHOTO]

December 20, 2016 3:41 PM
Filed Under: Jordan Brand, Michigan

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc

When Michael Jordan first uttered the words “Go Blue” you had to figure there would be exclusive Air Jordans made for the University of Michigan.

Tuesday afternoon, the Michigan Equipement Twitter account sent out an image of the Air Jordan V Michigan edition.

The classic V is now decked out in maize and blue with the Michigan block M on the heel. The only difference I noticed from the original version is there isn’t Nike Air or Jordan Air on the back of the shoe.  Seems to be exclusive to the school — and doesn’t appear they will be available for the public to buy.

As well as the exclusive Jordan V, the account tweeted out a video from UniSwag showing off all the Jordan Brand football gear.

