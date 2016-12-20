WINTER WEATHER INFORMATION:  Real-Time Traffic | Forecast, Radar| School Closings

Lions Beware! Dallas Cowboys Hire WWE Superstar Sting As ‘Intimidation Coach’ [VIDEO]

December 20, 2016 5:10 PM
By: Evan Jankens
If the Dallas Cowboys were nervous about being intimidated by the Detroit Lions this upcoming Monday night, they shouldn’t be anymore.

In a video posted by the Cowboys to their Facebook page, we learned they hired WWE Hall of Fame member Sting to be their intimidation coach.

Sting walks around with his black baseball bat in the Cowboys facility and shows players how to mimic his world-famous face paint.

The Cowboys, who don’t seem to need help as they are sitting atop th NFC with a 12-2 record, will be well motivated to face the Lions with Sting as one of their new coaches.

I love this video and wish the Lions had a popular WWE wrestler to be their intimidation coach. They could always get Rhino, who is from Detroit and also a former WWE Smackdown tag team champion.

