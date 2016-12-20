Lions-Packers Could Be Flexed To Primetime

By: Will Burchfield
The Lions have yet to be featured in primetime this season, but they could show up on televisions across America each of the next two weeks.
They’re set to play the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football in Week 16 and could very well host the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football a week later.
The Lions-Packers game is currently scheduled for 1:00. But if it decides the NFC North, it will likely be flexed to NBC’s primetime broadcast at 8:30. The NFL has until next Tuesday to announce its TV schedule for Week 17.
Looking at the Week 17 schedule, there are two games that could determine division championships. Along with the Lions-Packers clash, the Titans host the Texans in a potential battle for the AFC South. If the NFL has to choose between the two games, it’s likely the Packers’ tendency to drive TV ratings will be the deciding factor.
The Lions-Packers game will decide the NFC North unless Detroit wins on the road against Dallas and Green Bay loses at home to Minnesota next week, thereby handing the division title to the Lions.
One game that could keep the Lions out of the Sunday night spotlight in Week 17 is that day’s matchup between the Giants and Redskins. If New York is playing for the NFC East title and Washington is fighting for a playoff spot, their combined market size could sway the NFL’s decision.