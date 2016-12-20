Lions Sign WR Andrew Turzilli To Practice Squad

Allen Park, Mich. –The Detroit Lions announced today that they have signed WR Andrew Turzilli to the team’s practice squad.
Turzilli (6-4, 195) comes to Detroit after spending time with the Tennessee Titans and San Francisco 49ers last season. After originally signing with the Titans as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Rutgers, he began the 2015 regular season as a member of the 49ers practice squad before re-joining the Titans active roster on November 17, 2015. He finished the season appearing in three games for the Titans, where he recorded two receptions for 25 yards.