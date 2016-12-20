WINTER WEATHER INFORMATION:  Real-Time Traffic | Forecast, Radar| School Closings

Lions Sign WR Andrew Turzilli To Practice Squad

December 20, 2016 12:21 PM
Filed Under: Andrew Turzilli, Detroit Lions

Allen Park, Mich. –The Detroit Lions announced today that they have signed WR Andrew Turzilli to the team’s practice squad.

Turzilli (6-4, 195) comes to Detroit after spending time with the Tennessee Titans and San Francisco 49ers last season. After originally signing with the Titans as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Rutgers, he began the 2015 regular season as a member of the 49ers practice squad before re-joining the Titans active roster on November 17, 2015. He finished the season appearing in three games for the Titans, where he recorded two receptions for 25 yards.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Christmas Light Displays
Best Holiday Drink Ideas

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia