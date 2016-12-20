Michigan Woman Sentenced For Illinois Animal Shelter Thefts

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) – A federal judge has sentenced a Michigan woman to a year in prison for stealing at least $42,000 from an Illinois animal shelter.
The court in Springfield also ordered Susan G. Oldham on Monday to pay back the money she took from the nonprofit Mason County Pets Without Parents reports the (Springfield) State Journal-Register. Oldham is formerly of rural Havana in Mason County.
The 60-year-old Allentown, Michigan, woman pleaded guilty to mail fraud under a plea deal.
Court papers show Oldham spent some of the stolen money on gourmet cookies and Amtrak tickets.
Authorities say Oldham stole the money while volunteering at the shelter from 2006 until 2010. The newspaper says Oldham was convicted in a separate case of embezzlement and money laundering in 1999.
(Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)