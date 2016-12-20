CBS62[1]
WINTER WEATHER INFORMATION:  Real-Time Traffic | Forecast, Radar| School Closings

Reports: Former NFL Player Among Dead As Police Investigate Double Homicide In Detroit

December 20, 2016 8:54 PM

DETROIT (WWJ) – Police in Detroit are investigating the deaths of two men found in a home on the city’s west side.

The two men were found in the basement of a home in the 20300 block of Pierson  south of 8 Mile Road with multiple gun shot wounds to body.

Police have given few details but reports have identified one of the victims as former NFL player 28-year-old Robert Eddins.

Eddins graduated from Detroit Crockett High School and played for Ball State before being signed by the Buffalo Bills as an undrafted free agent in 2011.

A motive is not known at this time as police continue to investigate.

