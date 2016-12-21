First-Ever Applebee’s, IHOP Combo To Open In Detroit

DETROIT (CBS Detroit) They’ll have you covered from early morning pancakes and coffee to happy hour burgers and late night appetizers … in one place.
The city of Detroit will be the recipient of the first ever-in-the-world combination IHOP and Applebees restaurant. It will open across from the Renaissance Center late next year.
The news comes through a press release from TEAM Schostak Family Restaurants, a Livonia-based restaurant group, which announced the company plans to start work on the “Applebee’s Grill and Bar/IHOP concept” inside the Millender Center in April.
The 11,939-square-foot restaurant will employ 100 people and seat an estimated — and staggering — 300 patrons.
“As we continue to lead the way in the restaurant industry, TSFR is proud to expand our portfolio by uniquely combining two nationally recognized and family-oriented brands into one co-branded restaurant in the City of Detroit,” wrote TSFR Executive Chairman Mark Schostak in a news release.
He added: “Applebee’s is built on the concept of being a neighborhood grill and bar, which is the perfect complement to the welcoming, family-friendly environment IHOP has delivered for nearly 60 years. We look forward to bringing more jobs to our community and providing an elevated dining experience to all restaurant guests.”
Schostak is leasing the space from Riverfront Holdings, Inc., a General Motors Co. subsidiary.
“(This) demonstrates our commitment to providing a diverse selection of meal options to suit building visitors, office workers and Detroit residents’ needs,” said Claudia Killeen, manager of Renaissance Center development, General Motors Company, in a news release. “This offers more selections for people as they can find breakfast, lunch and dinner at a single location when they visit, work or stay in Detroit’s most iconic building.”
It may seem like an unlikely food marriage, but Applebees is owned by IHOP.