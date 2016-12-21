CBS62[1]
WINTER WEATHER INFORMATION:  Real-Time Traffic | Forecast, Radar| School Closings

Michigan Police Troopers Wear Throwback Hats For 100th Anniversary [PHOTOS]

December 21, 2016 10:36 AM

DETROIT (WWJ/AP) – Michigan State Police will be wearing throwback headgear in 2017 in honor of the department’s 100th anniversary.

Troopers will be issued campaign-style hats, the type worn by state police in the early 1920s.

Spokesman Lt. Michael Shaw says members of the force took a vote and decided to make the switch.

Michigan is one of just six states where troopers don’t wear campaign hats, according to reports.

The new design will feature a black straw hat with a clear-coat protection. It has a traditional four-dent style with an extra stiff brim. Similar to hats presently worn, it includes braids of different colors, depending on rank.

The hats will make their first appearance Thursday during graduation ceremonies for the 131st trooper recruit school.

Next year, state troopers will also be driving modern Dodge Chargers painted in a throwback scheme modeled after the MSP’s 1937 Ford patrol car.

