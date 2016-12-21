Windsor Police Send Anti-Drunk Driving Message With Mannequin Challenge Video

The holidays bring an increase in drunk driving and the Windsor Police are hoping you’ll listen to their warning in a video posted Tuesday. Taking advantage of the mannequin challenge viral trend to spread an anti-drunk driving message the two-minute video shows the parallel stories of a young woman’s holiday festivities and a pair of Windsor’s finest.
Frozen in every shot, they go from the officers putting on uniforms, catching criminals contrasted with the woman selecting the right ugly sweater to, partying with friends, drinking and getting arrested because she was driving drunk.
As the girl is locked in a jail cell she is magically given a second chance to put her keys away and avoid the dangers and legal trouble of drinking and getting behind the wheel.
The woman gets in a cab as the take-home message flashes on-screen, “We can’t turn back time. Don’t drink and drive.”