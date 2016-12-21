CBS62[1]
WINTER WEATHER INFORMATION:  Real-Time Traffic | Forecast, Radar| School Closings

Woman Dragged Off Detroit Plane Refused To Check Bag, Now Facing Criminal Charges [VIDEO]

December 21, 2016 7:47 AM

ROMULUS (WWJ/AP) – A police report says the woman dragged off a flight at Detroit Metropolitan Airport refused to check her bag, swipe her boarding pass and leave the plane when requested to do so.

New details of the Dec. 12 incident appear in the report obtained Tuesday by The Associated Press through a public records request. The 40-year-old Michigan woman was removed from a Delta Air Lines flight preparing to depart for San Diego at the airport in Romulus.

A two-minute video clip posted online shows passengers craning their necks to look back as uniformed officers drag the woman down the jet’s narrow center aisle, stopping a couple of times to adjust before they continue. (Note: Video contains mild strong language).

The police report says the woman “passively resisted by falling to the floor.”

As the woman, flat on her back, passes by the person with the camera, her eyes are closed and she appears unresponsive. “Oh my God,” one passenger exclaims. Another passenger wonders aloud if a Taser has been used.

In unconfirmed reports posted at Airlive.net, a witness described the woman as “mouthy” with “a huge attitude,” adding that she was tackled and brought to the ground by police after she “blew by the gate agent without checking in.”

The video does not show this, however, beginning only when the woman is already on the floor.

The woman was arrested for disorderly conduct and failing to obey police and leave the aircraft.

She’s set to be arraigned Jan. 18 at Romulus district court.

TM and © Copyright 2016 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

