5 People Face 37 Felony Charges In Robbery At Harper Woods Wendy’s

HARPER WOODS (WWJ) – Three men and two women are behind bars, accused of robbing a Wendy’s restaurant in Harper Woods last weekend.
Police were called to the scene, at 20979 Harper, at 9:40 p.m. on Sunday about an armed robbery in progress. Officers were told that give masked suspects stole property from one employee, assaulted a second employee, and attempted to lock all employees in the freezer while they robbed the place.
The suspects fled on foot before police arrived. But police say, following an “around-the-clock” investigation, the five robbers were identified and arrested on Monday.
They were each arraigned in 32-A District Court , are behind held on what police describe as “high cash bonds,” and will be required to wear GPS tethers if released.
The charges include 27 total counts.
- Defendant one, 33-year-old Willlie Marable of Detroit, is charged with five counts of armed robbery, five counts of attempted unlawful imprisonment and one count of felony firearm.
- Defendant two, 28-year-old Alonzo Marable of Detroit is charged with five counts of armed robbery, five counts of attempted unlawful imprisonment and one count of felony firearm.
- Defendant three, 26-year-old Lavelle Williams of Detroit is charged with five counts of armed robbery.
- Defendant four, 26-year-old Kiara Clark of Detroit is charged with five counts of robbery armed.
- Defendant five, 19-year-old Ajia Hamilton of Detroit, is charged with five counts of robbery armed.
“Once again, I applaud the outstanding work of our patrol and detective personnel who removed five dangerous criminals from our community in a very short time,” said Police Chief Jim Burke in a statement.
All five are scheduled to appear in court for a probably cause conference on Wednesday, Jan. 4. Each faces up to life in prison if convicted.
