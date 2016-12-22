Reports: NFL To Launch Spring League In 2017

Would you watch football in the spring?
According to reports breaking Thursday evening, the NFL is preparing to launch a spring football league beginning in 2017 — with four teams consisting of veteran free agents.
According to Sirius XM NFL Radio, who apparently was the first to tweet about it, the league will be “structured around four squads of veteran free agent players” — with teams consisting only of players not currently on NFL rosters. Players will reportedly practice and play six games between April 5 and April 26 of next year.
97.1 The Ticket’s Jeff Riger says he think it’s a good idea.
“I’m not going to watch it,” he clarified, “but the NFL needs a developmental league, so it’s a very good idea.”
What do you think? Is this just too much, or a good idea? Comment below.
so the NFL finally admits to the PROFITS OF THE OLE USFL!!!!!