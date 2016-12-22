Traverse City Seeks To Operate With Renewable Energy By 2020

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) – Traverse City’s streetlights, water plants, government buildings and more could be powered by green energy within the next five years.
The Traverse City Record-Eagle reports that city commissioners unanimously adopted a resolution this week committing the city to source all of the energy for its operations from wind, solar, geothermal and landfill gas by 2020.
They also created a committee with the task of identifying ways to meet the goal and make other recommendations, such as how the city can cut its greenhouse gas emissions.
Michigan Environmental Council climate and energy specialist Kate Madigan says embracing renewable energy over fossil fuel-generated power creates health and environmental benefits.
Mayor Jim Carruthers says he’s glad commissioners supported the plan and that Traverse City should do all it can to protect its natural resources.
© Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.