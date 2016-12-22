Who Killed Paige Stalker? Murder Of Suburbanite Shot Dead In Detroit Remains Unsolved 2 Years Later

DETROIT (WWJ) – Two years have passed since 16-year-old Paige Stalker was shot and killed on Detroit’s east side, with no suspects or arrests.

Even though the reward for information in Stalker’s death has grown to $150,000, police are no closer to cracking the case.

Investigators say Stalker was with four other teenagers inside of a vehicle parked on Philip Street just south of Charlevoix Street, near the Detroit border with Grosse Pointe Park, on the night she was killed in 2014. A late-model tan Cadillac pulled up, and a man got out of the vehicle and started firing an automatic weapon, according to police. As many as 30 shots were fired into the vehicle.

Two yrs ago today, 16-yr-old Paige Stalker shot/killed on Detroit Eastside. Murder still unsolved. @WWJ950 @FOX2News pic.twitter.com/v6twbS0LmF — Charlie Langton (@charlielangton) December 22, 2016

Stalker, a student at the private University Liggett School in Grosse Pointe Woods, was fatally wounded. Three others — a 16-year-old boy, a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl — suffered non-fatal gunshot wounds. A 15-year-old girl who was uninjured in the gunfire jumped into the driver’s seat and drove her friends to a nearby hospital.

The case was initially investigated by police as a drug deal gone bad, with the teens allegedly targeted and known to their assailant, but officers later said it looked like a robbery gone wrong. Police described the suspect a black male about 6-foot tall, wearing a bulletproof vest and army fatigues.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 313-596-2200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.