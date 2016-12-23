WINTER WEATHER INFORMATION:  Real-Time Traffic | Forecast, Radar| School Closings

Burglar Uses Brick To Break Into Oil Change Garage In Waterford [VIDEO]

December 23, 2016 3:18 PM
Filed Under: burglary

WATERFORD (WWJ) — Police in Oakland County are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect involved in a burglary in Waterford.

Police say a suspect broke into a Castrol Oil Change location on Dixie Hwy. on November 18. Surveillance footage from a nearby business shows someone — believed to be the suspect — walk across the parking lot from a wooded area.

Moments later off camera, a brick is thrown through a glass pane section of the roll-up garage door. The suspect entered through the opening and stole $48 from the cash register before fleeing the scene.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Waterford Police Detective Al Knapp at 248-618-6077. Callers can also remain anonymous on the Tip Line at 248-674-COPS.

