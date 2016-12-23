Microwave Fire Starts Blaze At Novi Apartment Complex

NOVI (WWJ) — Residents of a Novi apartment complex came home to a heavy police and fire presence on Friday evening.
It happened at the Country Place Condos on Eight Mile Rd. near Meadowbrook at around 5 p.m. Police say that the blaze originated in a kitchen when a microwave caught on fire.
No injuries have been reported.
Melissa Greenshield said her heart sank when she pulled into the complex because she thought her building was on fire.
“I went to go pull down our street and there is — I’m not exaggerating — like 14 firetrucks, there is two DTE trucks, there is four ambulances, there’s probably eight cop cars and all of the roads are blocked off,” Greenshield told WWJ Newsradio 950.
Greenshield said unfortunately it was the building behind hers that was on fire. She said she doesn’t know her neighbors well, but she feels awful.
