Fraser Home ‘Sinking Into The Ground’ After Sinkhole Opens Up

FRASER (WWJ) — A home in Macomb County is sinking into the ground after a sinkhole began opening up in Fraser.
Consumers Energy spokesperson Debra Dodd says workers responded to a 911 call on Eberlein Dr. — near 15 Mile Rd. and Hayes Rd. — on Saturday morning.
“Our employee that went out was able to remove the gas meter from this home that is literally — apparently — sinking, its foundation is sinking into the ground,” Dodd told WWJ Newsradio 950.
Comsumers Energy, along with local police and fire responders, are monitoring the situation, which Dodd said is stable for now.
“If we need to take any other actions, such as isolating a section of gas main or something like that we’ll do that,” Dodd said. “But at this point it’s just kind of a waiting game out at that site.”
A similar situation arose in the same area in 2004.
“As I understand it, this area is at the opposite end of the intersection where that 2004 sinkhole occurred,” Dodd said. “It’s the same sewer line running underneath there, but I don’t know if the two incidents are related at this time.”
