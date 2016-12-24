CBS62[1]
CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
WWJ_950[1]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you [...]
971_TheTicket[1]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market [...]
1270AM[1]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: [...]
WINTER WEATHER INFORMATION:  Real-Time Traffic | Forecast, Radar| School Closings

Fraser Home ‘Sinking Into The Ground’ After Sinkhole Opens Up

December 24, 2016 1:11 PM
Filed Under: Fraser, sinkhole

FRASER (WWJ) — A home in Macomb County is sinking into the ground after a sinkhole began opening up in Fraser.

Consumers Energy spokesperson Debra Dodd says workers responded to a 911 call on Eberlein Dr. — near 15 Mile Rd. and Hayes Rd. — on Saturday morning.

“Our employee that went out was able to remove the gas meter from this home that is literally — apparently — sinking, its foundation is sinking into the ground,” Dodd told WWJ Newsradio 950.

Comsumers Energy, along with local police and fire responders, are monitoring the situation, which Dodd said is stable for now.

“If we need to take any other actions, such as isolating a section of gas main or something like that we’ll do that,” Dodd said. “But at this point it’s just kind of a waiting game out at that site.”

A similar situation arose in the same area in 2004.

“As I understand it, this area is at the opposite end of the intersection where that 2004 sinkhole occurred,” Dodd said. “It’s the same sewer line running underneath there, but I don’t know if the two incidents are related at this time.”

[Stay with CBSDetroit.com and LISTEN LIVE to WWJ Newsradio 950 for the latest]

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Christmas Light Displays
Best Holiday Drink Ideas

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia