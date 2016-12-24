Hundreds Recover Natural Gas After Fire In Upper Peninsula

L’ANSE, Mich. (AP) — Natural gas service has been restored to about 30 percent of the 1,200 customers who were affected by a ruptured line that caused an explosion and fire in the Upper Peninsula.
Semco Energy gave its latest update around dawn Saturday in the L’Anse area in Baraga County.
Authorities say a car driven by a sleepy driver went off U.S. 41 early Friday morning, struck a gas line and caused a fire at a utility station in the L’Anse area near Lake Superior. There were no injuries. Schools and the Big Bucks Bingo Hall are being used as warming centers for people without heat.
The process of restoring gas service involves going to each address to shut off the valve and then returning to open it.
