Fast Casual Italian Restaurant Fazoli’s Eyeing Metro Detroit For Possible Expansion

DETROIT (WWJ) – Pass the pasta, please!
Fazoli’s, America’s largest fast casual Italian chain, announced earlier this month they are targeting several new markets for possible expansion– including right here in Metro Detroit.
If you’ve never had the opportunity to eat at Fazoli’s, you’re missing out! Currently, there are eight Fazoli’s locations in Michigan, but none are in the metro area — they’re located in Battle Creek, Jackson, Jenison, Kalamazoo, Lansing, Muskegon, Traverse City and Walker.
The restaurant serves freshly prepared classic Italian entrées, subs, sandwiches, salads and pizza, and earlier this year they introduced an upgraded menu using premium ingredients, which the company says has been well received by guests.
Enjoy favorites like twice-baked lasagna, chicken carbonara, fettuccine alfredo and three-cheese tortellini. Or try something new, like a meatball da Vinci submarino or Harvest Walnut and Apple Salad. And don’t forget the breadsticks! They blow the ones at Olive Garden out of the water — no joke.
Other markets Fazoli’s is targeting include Atlanta, Cincinnati, Dallas, Knoxville, Phoenix and Pittsburgh. The company currently operates roughly 220 restaurants in 25 states.
The company is currently seeking single- and multi-unit operators to join the brand’s rapid expansion. For more information about franchise opportunities, connect with Fazoli’s online at ownafazolis.com.