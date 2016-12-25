Merry Christmas! Check Traffic, Weather And Listen To Holiday Music Here

Merry Christmas from all of us at CBS Detroit!
We hope your stockings are as full as your hearts on this traditional day of celebrating family ties and festivities.
Check in with WWJ 950 all day to get your traffic and weather on the 8s — no one wants a nasty surprise on the way to grandma’s house. We’ll also deliver all the headlines you need to get through the day.
And while you’re hunkered down on Christmas, unwrapping presents by the tree, cooking up something delicious or enjoying the company of your favorite people, you can also use CBS Detroit to livestream your favorite Christmas tunes.
Listen to Christmas songs all day by clicking HERE to hear classic Christmas hits delivered through your smartphone, desktop, laptop or any bluetooth connected device, courtesy of CBS station 104.3 WOMC.