What’s Open — And What’s Not — On Christmas Day In Metro Detroit

December 25, 2016 6:00 AM

DETROIT (WWJ) – The world doesn’t stop moving just because it’s Christmas.

While several stores are closed on Christmas Day, many locations are staying open or offering shortened hours so consumers can still shop or dine out.

The following lists, partially provided by GOBankingRates.com, includes store hours for major retailers, drugstores and restaurants:

Restaurants Open on Christmas Day

  • Boston Market: Most locations open noon to 6 p.m.
  • Buca di Beppo: Most locations open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Denny’s: Open 24 hours
  • IHOP: 99 percent of locations are franchised and determine their own hours
  • McCormick and Schmick’s: Open, hours vary
  • Old Country Buffet: Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Papa John’s: Open from noon to 11 p.m.
  • Roast: Downtown Detroit, open 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Rugby Grille: Townsend Hotel, brunch from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.; dinner 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse: Open noon to 8 p.m.
  • Starbucks: Most locations open 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Steak ‘n Shake: Locations re-open at 11 a.m.
  • TGIF’s: Most locations open 3 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Stores Open on Christmas Day

  • 7/11: Open 24 hours
  • CVS: Open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Family Dollar: Open, hours vary
  • Rite Aid: Open regular hours, but call your local store to verify
  • Walgreen’s: 24/7 locations retain normal hours, non-24/7 stores open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

 

 

