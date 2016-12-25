Where To Recycle Your Christmas Tree For Free

SOUTHFIELD (WWJ) – Oh Christmas tree, oh Christmas tree, how I want to recycle thee!

While some communities collect trees from the curbside, usually during the first 2 weeks in January, the recycling service isn’t offered to everyone.

This season, counties and communities are making holiday cleanup easy and “green” for all by offering free Christmas tree recycling.

While there’s no charge to drop off trees, commercial trees will not be accepted, and all lights, plastic, tinsel and wire must be removed from trees.

Ann Arbor

The City of Ann Arbor provides residents with four free drop off locations for undecorated Christmas trees now through Tuesday, Jan. 31.

The parking lot adjacent to the Drop-Off Station at 2950 E. Ellsworth near Platt Road will be available for 24/7 Christmas tree drop off.

West Park parking lot off Chapin near West Huron, 6 a.m.–10 p.m.

Gallup boat launch parking lot, use entrance on the so utheast side of Geddes Road, east of Huron Parkway, 6 a.m.–10 p.m.

Olson Park parking lot, 1515 Dhu Varren Road, near Pontiac Trail, 6 a.m.–10 p.m.

Detroit

A two-week Christmas tree, organic garland and wreaths curbside collection runs Jan. 2 through Jan 13. Crews will also pick up bundled yard waste during this time.

Monroe County

Christmas trees will be accepted Dec. 26 through Jan. 15 at the following locations: (Call for more info)

Bedford Township – Carr Park, 9240 Lewis Ave, Temperance – 734-847-6791

Berlin Charter Township Hall – 8000 Swan View Drive, Newport – 734-586-2187

Ida Township Hall – 3016 Lewis Avenue, Ida – 734-269-3045

Monroe Charter Township Hall – 4925 West Dunbar Road, Monroe – 734-241-5501

Summerfield Township — 87 Railroad Street, Petersburg (behind the DPW Yard) 734-279-1210

Oakland County

The self-serve tree recycling will be available starting Dec. 26 through Jan. 30, seven days a week from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., at the following parks:

Addison Oaks Park — 1480 W Romeo Road, Leonard

Catalpa Oaks — 27725 Greenfield Road, Southfield

Glen Oaks Golf Course — 30500 13 Mile Road, Farmington Hills

Groveland Oaks Park — 14555 Dixie Highway, Holly

Independence Oaks Park — 9501 Sashabaw Road, Clarkston

Lyon Oaks Park — 52221 Pontiac Trail, Wixom

Oakland County Market — 2350 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford

Orion Oaks Park — 2301 W Clarkston Road, Lake Orion

Red Oaks Golf Course — 29600 John R Road, Madison Heights

Springfield Oaks Park — 12451 Andersonville Road, Davisburg

White Lake Oaks Golf Course — 991 N Williams Lake Road, White Lake

**All trees dropped off at Oakland County parks will be processed to make compost and wood chips that will be available to the public free of charge at Orion Oaks Park on select days in 2017.

Rochester Hills

The city will once again allow residents to dispose of natural Christmas trees by dropping them off at the Clinton River Watershed Council (1115 W. Avon Road) on the following dates and times:

Saturday, Dec. 31 — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 1 — 12 noon to 4 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 7 — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 8 — 12 noon to 4 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 14 — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 15 — 12 noon to 4 p.m.

Westland

Christmas trees can be dropped off at the Recycling Center (37137 Marquette) behind the Department of Public Service building. The center is open Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.