2 Suspects Destroy McDonald’s Windows With Vehicle Security Club [VIDEO]

DETROIT (WWJ) — Authorities are looking for two men who damaged a McDonald’s location on Detroit’s east side on Sunday.
Police say two suspects driving a red four-door Kia pulled up to the drive thru window to place an order at the restaurant on Gratiot Ave. and Knodell St. The suspects began arguing with the employees and accused them of short-changing them.
After accommodating the suspects, the two men left the restaurant but returned a short time later. Upon their return, both suspects got out of the vehicle armed with weapons.
One man was wielding a knife, while the other used a yellow steering wheel lock club from his vehicle to shatter the drive thru window and another large outside window. He then entered the restaurant and shattered the glass entrance door with the club.
After damaging the windows and door, both suspects returned to their vehicle and fled the location. During the incident, the employees locked themselves in a stock room until the suspects fled.
No injuries were reported.
Police describe the first suspect — the driver — as a black male in his 20s, about 6-feet tall and 140 pounds, with a light complexion, a slim build and armed with a knife.
The other suspect — the passenger — is described as a black male in his 20s, 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds, with a light complexion and a medium build. He was wearing a blue bandana on his head and was armed with a yellow club.
If anyone recognizes these suspects or has any information pertaining to this crime, call Detroit Police Fifth Precinct’s Investigative Unit at 313-596-5740 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK- UP.