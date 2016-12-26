3 Men Charged In String Of 7-Eleven Armed Robberies

WESTLAND (WWJ) — Three men have been charged after two 7-Eleven stores were robbed at gunpoint in Westland this month.
Christian Brown, 29, Archie Lewis, 38, and Kyle Wooten, 56, were arrested in relation to the two armed robberies that took place on December 11 and 17.
The three men were charged with armed robbery, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and assault with a dangerous weapon.
Wooten was also charged with felony firearm and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
The first robbery occurred at the 7-Eleven store located at S. John Hix and Cherry Hill Rd. on December 11 at 4:30 a.m. During the robbery, Wooten allegedly robbing the store with a firearm and struck the clerk in the face causing injury. Brown is accused of assisting in this robbery, while Lewis is suspected to be the getaway driver.
The second armed robbery occurred at the 7-Eleven located at S. Venoy Rd and Cherry Hill on December 17 at around 5:10 a.m. During this robbery, Wooten is accused of shooting an employee, who suffered non-life threatening injuries. Lewis is also suspected to be the getaway driver in this robbery as well.