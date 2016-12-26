Teen Girl Arrested In Fatal Stabbing Of Disabled Mother

CLINTON TOWNSHIP (AP) — Authorities say a 17-year-old girl has been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of her disabled mother in a suburban Detroit apartment.
Clinton Township police say the teen was apprehended early Monday but hasn’t been charged in the death of the 45-year-old woman, whose body was discovered Sunday night. An autopsy is planned for Tuesday to determine the cause of her death.
Investigators say the woman, who uses a wheelchair, hadn’t been seen since noon Sunday. Police say the daughter once stabbed her brother, though his injuries weren’t life-threatening.
