Ford Fusion, Mercury Milan Cars Investigated For Brake Issue

December 27, 2016 11:33 AM
Filed Under: Ford

DETROIT (AP) – The U.S. government is investigating some Ford Fusion and Mercury Milan cars because the brake pedal may lose pressure, making it hard for drivers to stop the vehicle.

Three crashes were blamed on the braking issue. NHTSA says it received 141 complaints, with some saying that their car stopped past red lights leaving them in the middle of flowing traffic.

The investigation covers Ford Fusion and Mercury Milan cars with model years 2007 to 2009. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimated that there are about 475,000 of those vehicles.

NHTSA says the brake pedal can go soft when driving on slippery or uneven surfaces.

The maker of both cars, Dearborn, Michigan-based Ford Motor Co., says it will cooperate with the investigation.

© Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Christmas Light Displays
Best Holiday Drink Ideas

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia