Sabres Center O’Reilly Out After Having Appendectomy

December 27, 2016 5:07 PM
Filed Under: Buffalo Sabres, Ryan O'Reilly

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Sabres top-line center Ryan O’Reilly is out indefinitely after having his appendix removed during the NHL’s holiday break this past weekend.

The team announced the news Tuesday, after the Sabres traveled to Detroit for their game against the Red Wings.

Without providing details, the Sabres said the appendectomy was successful and there is no timetable for O’Reilly’s return.

O’Reilly’s seven goals are tied for second on the team, and his 18 points in 27 games rank fourth. He’s Buffalo’s top two-way forward and ranks second on the team in averaging 21 1/2 minutes of ice time per game behind only defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen.

The Sabres (12-13-8) sit last in the Eastern Conference and are 0-2-2 in their past four games.

(Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

