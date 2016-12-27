Should The Lions And Packers Agree To Kneel Every Play?

By: Evan Jankens

@kingofthekc

When the Detroit Lions lost to the Dallas Cowboys Monday night, the Lions’ playoff chances dwindled.

There is still good news for Lions fans, though. When Detroit and Green Bay tee it up Sunday night, both teams could already be in the playoffs courtesy of a Washington Redskins loss to the New York Giants.

Washington has a record of 8-6-1 as we sit here on Tuesday afternoon, but all signs are pointing to a Redskins win since the Giants have nothing to play for and have locked up the 5 seed in the NFC.

Here is a way the Lions and Packers could both get into the playoffs if the Redskins do indeed win: Both teams could take a knee throughout the entire game, both get a tie, Packers win the NFC North (tie breaker) and the Lions (hold tie breaker over Washington) get the sixth and final seed in the NFC.

This might be the dumbest idea in the history of football but it is one extra way the Lions could make the playoffs. Of course the teams could tie while playing the game the right way and make it as well, as both the Packers and the Lions hold the tie breaker over the Washington Redskins if they finished with the same record.

A tie might be the silliest of all suggestions on how the Lions can make the playoffs, but lets all be honest with one another and admit we would all take it.