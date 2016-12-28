All Charges Dropped Against Mother, Boyfriend In Baby’s Death

December 28, 2016 6:05 AM

HAMTRAMCK (WWJ) – Charges have been dropped against a Hamtramck mother and her boyfriend in connection with the death of her one-year-old daughter.

Asia Markham, 27, and Christopher Olinger, 23, were facing first-degree murder and first-degree child abuse charges, but a judge dismissed all charges Tuesday, citing a lack of evidence.

Markham and Olinger were arrested shortly after 1-year-old Amiena Markham was found unresponsive at her home in the 2600 block of Commor on Oct. 25.

The Wayne County Medical Examiner ruled the death a homicide after an autopsy showed the child died from blunt force trauma to the chest.

 

 

