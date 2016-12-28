Calley OKs Expanded Access To Drug That Fights Overdoses

LANSING, Mich. (WWJ/AP) – Lt. Gov. Brian Calley has signed bills to expand the availability of drugs that block or reverse the effects of overdosing on painkillers and other prescription drugs.

“Protecting the health and safety of Michiganders by working to reduce opioid addiction and overdose deaths continue to be a priority but addiction is still on the rise so there is still a lot of work to do,” Calley said. “Increasing access to medications that prevent overdose deaths is a common-sense reform that will save lives.”

One law enacted Wednesday allows pharmacists to dispense, without a prescription, opioid antagonists. Two other laws let the overdose reversal drugs to be prescribed to schools to have on hand for emergencies.

School districts obtaining naloxone would have to have at least two employees with training on how to administer the drug.

Calley says increasing access to the medication will save lives.

The legislation was proposed after the release in 2015 of recommendations by a state task force to fight Michigan’s worsening prescription drug and opioid abuse epidemic.

Calley signed the bills because Gov. Rick Snyder is vacationing out of state.

