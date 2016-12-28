Get A Scoop Of Ice Cream At Baskin-Robbins For Just $1.31 On December 31

Baskin-Robbins is making sure you send off 2016 with a sweet goodbye.
The shop is offering scoops of ice cream for just $1.31 on December 31.
Guests can treat themselves to this special “Celebrate 31” deal on any ice cream flavor, including favorites like Pralines ‘n Cream, Jamoca Almond Fudge and Mint Chocolate Chip, or try a seasonal flavor like Egg Nog, Snickerdoodle or Peppermint.
Don’t forget to stop by Baskin-Robbins on the 31st of January as well for $1.31 scoops!
The “Celebrate 31” promotion is held on the 31st of each month as a way to celebrate Baskin-Robbins’ “31 flavors” heritage.
* Offer valid only on Dec. 31. Participation may vary. Scoop offer good on every size scoop. Waffle cones and toppings are extra. Cannot be combined with other offers. Plus applicable tax.