Lions To Open Gates Early For Sunday Night Game

DETROIT –– The Detroit Lions are opening Ford Field gates at 6 p.m. (30 minutes early) and will expand and extend the DTE Energy Power Hour promotion for Sunday’s primetime game against the Green Bay Packers.
Kickoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Sunday.
The Breadstick’s indoor tailgate will also feature a chalk talk and meet and greet opportunity with Lions Legends who will talk football and sign autographs.
Additionally, the first 20,000 fans arriving at Ford Field will receive a Lions winter hat and the first 50,000 will receive a white rally towel.
Fans entering the stadium between 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. are eligible to win two sideline passes for pregame warmups sponsored by Pepsi. To enter the giveaway, fans can post photos to their Twitter and Instagram accounts showing their Lions pride and use the hashtag #OnePride prior to 6:30 p.m.. Submitted photos also have a chance to be featured on the video board during the game as well as Detroitlions.com and team social media channels.
The Pride Plaza tailgate outside of Ford Field will also kick off at 5 p.m. and include the Sunday Night Football bus, food trucks and more.