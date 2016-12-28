Report: Menards Moving Into Telegraph Road Shopping Center

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP (WWJ) – A new Menards store could soon be coming to Oakland County.
According to Crain’s Detroit, the home improvement retailer plans to move into the 87-acre Village at Bloomfield development project along Telegraph Road just north of Square Lake Road.
Demolition at the project site — which was halted in 2008 — is expected to resume in February or March, with construction on the shopping center to begin in the fall. The 236,000-square-foot store is reportedly planning to open in 2018 or 2019.
Other plans for the shopping center include a movie theater, clothing store, grocery store and fitness center, with space for a small office and roughly 400 apartments.
Menards operates five other stores in the metro Detroit area, in Wixom, Warren, Chesterfield Township, Livonia and Ann Arbor.