Report: Menards Moving Into Telegraph Road Shopping Center

December 28, 2016 7:40 AM

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP (WWJ) – A new Menards store could soon be coming to Oakland County.

According to Crain’s Detroit, the home improvement retailer plans to move into the 87-acre Village at Bloomfield development project along Telegraph Road just north of Square Lake Road.

Demolition at the project site  — which was halted in 2008 — is expected to resume in February or March, with construction on the shopping center to begin in the fall. The 236,000-square-foot store is reportedly planning to open in 2018 or 2019.

Other plans for the shopping center include a movie theater, clothing store, grocery store and fitness center, with space for a small office and roughly 400 apartments.

Menards operates five other stores in the metro Detroit area, in Wixom, Warren, Chesterfield Township, Livonia and Ann Arbor.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Christmas Light Displays
Best Holiday Drink Ideas

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia