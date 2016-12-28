Safe Ride Home: Law Firm Offers FREE Uber, Taxi Rides On New Year’s Eve

SOUTHFIELD (WWJ) – A local law firm is once again helping people who have had a little too much to drink get home safely on New Year’s Eve by paying for their rides home.

Dave Christensen, with Christensen Law, said the “Safe Ride Home” program will reimburses drivers up to $35 for their taxi or Uber ride home on Dec. 31.

How Safe Ride Home Works

If you’ve had too much to drink on New Year’s Eve, just call a cab or Uber to take you from the bar to your home. Pay for the ride that night and get a receipt. The next day, send that receipt to Christensen Law and soon enough, you’ll be reimbursed.

“If it’s a taxi, just grab a receipt from the taxi driver when you get home and if it’s an Uber, you can just send a screenshot of your confirmation message or email from Uber, and send us a photo or copy of your driver’s license so that we can know who you are and where you live,” said Christensen. “Just send that in and we’ll reimburse you the amount that it cost up to $35.”

• Offer is good from 4 p.m. Dec. 31 through 4 a.m. Jan. 1, 2017.

• You must be at least 21 years old.

• Maximum reimbursement up to $35, good for a one-way ride to your home.

• Receipts must be received by Christensen Law by midnight on January 6, 2017 to be eligible for reimbursement.

• Ride must be within Wayne, Macomb, Oakland and Washtenaw counties.

• Provider of ride must be a licensed taxi company or Uber.

• Email a copy of the official taxi company or Uber receipt along with a copy of your valid driver’s license to saferidehome@davidchristensenlaw.com OR send those materials via U.S. Mail to Christensen Law Safe Ride Home, 25925 Telegraph Rd., Suite 200, Southfield, MI 48033.

For more information, call 248-213-4900.