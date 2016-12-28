Some Damage, No Injuries In Fire At Chesterfield Township Metal Shop

CHESTERFIELD (WWJ) – The roof caved in but no one was injured, authorities say, when a destructive fire broke out at an industrial building in Macomb County.
Fire officials told WWJ Newsradio 950 the blaze is out at Authority Flame Hardening & Straightening, a metal fabrication shop, on Leona off Gratiot Ave. in Chesterfield Township. Fire crews were able to save part of the building, officials said, and the scene was cleared by around 8 a.m. Wednesday.
Officials say the fire started in the shipping area of the business, and crews were able to keep the flames contained to that side of the facility. The roof cave-in affected about a quarter of the building.
No one was inside the business at the time.
Fire investigators are looking into the case of the fire.