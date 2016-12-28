Some Damage, No Injuries In Fire At Chesterfield Township Metal Shop

December 28, 2016 11:00 AM

CHESTERFIELD (WWJ) – The roof caved in but no one was injured, authorities say, when a destructive fire broke out at an industrial building in Macomb County.

Fire officials told WWJ Newsradio 950 the blaze is out at Authority Flame Hardening & Straightening, a metal fabrication shop, on Leona off Gratiot Ave. in Chesterfield Township. Fire crews were able to save part of the building, officials said, and the scene was cleared by around 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Officials say the fire started in the shipping area of the business, and crews were able to keep the flames contained to that side of the facility. The roof cave-in affected about a quarter of the building.

No one was inside the business at the time.

Fire investigators are looking into the case of the fire.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Christmas Light Displays
Best Holiday Drink Ideas

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia