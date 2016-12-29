Michigan Limits Seclusion, Restraint Methods In Schools

December 29, 2016 2:51 PM

LANSING (AP) – Michigan public schools will be banned from physically restraining or secluding students except in emergencies under legislation signed Thursday by Lt. Gov. Brian Calley.

The laws require the state Department of Education to develop a state policy on seclusion and restraint that is consistent with the bills. Local school boards will have to create their own corresponding policies by the start of the 2017-28 academic year.

Calley, an advocate for the disabled, signed the legislation at an “inclusion” rally at the Troy Community Center. Seclusion and restraint methods are disproportionately used on students with disabilities.

If school officials do resort to seclusion or restraint methods, they would have to report it to administrators and parents.

Calley has said Michigan lags other states because it has no rules or reporting requirements.

