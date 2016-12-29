Police: Six People Killed In Car Crashes Over Holiday Period

LANSING (WWJ) – Michigan State Police say six people were killed in traffic crashes over the 2016 holiday period, a 50 percent increase from last year.
The 2016 Operation C.A.R.E. Lifesaver Weekend ran from 6 p.m. on Friday, December 16, through 11:59 p.m., on Monday, December 19, 2016.
Police say six people were killed in six separate crashes. In comparison, three people died in traffic crashes during the 2015 initiative.
“Initiatives like this aim to reduce injuries and fatalities resulting from crashes caused by dangerous driving behaviors,” Capt. Thomas Deasy, commander of the MSP Training Division, said in a statement. “The MSP continues to urge motorists to not drink and drive, to always use proper restraints and to avoid all distractions.”